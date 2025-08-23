Woman buried under debris, man missing as cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli

At least two people are missing as a cloudburst hit the Tharali tehsil of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, causing widespread damage. The cloudburst reportedly took place last night, and the debris entered several homes, including that of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. The cloudburst took place last night and several homes, markets and roads were damaged. (HT_PRINT/Representative)

Visuals from Saturday morning showed houses and roads in a damaged state, with trees uprooted and vehicles around covered in mud and debris.

“Due to a cloudburst in Tharali of Chamoli district, debris has entered houses, the market, and the SDM's residence. District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reported missing,” Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Chamoli DM, Sandeep Tiwari, has hinted at the possibility of “a lot of damage”, citing the debris entering homes.

The latest cloudburst incident comes weeks after a cloudburst wreaked havoc in the Uttarkashi district, that had triggered a flash flood, and a search for over 100 people.

A huge portion of the Dharali village in the state was ravaged by flash floods.

An orange alert is currently in place in Uttarakhand, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain in different places in the state.

The weather panel has forecasted these conditions in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar such as Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Kashipur, Kedarnath, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Munsyari, Lohaghat, Ranikhet, Khatima and adjoining areas.

In Pithoragarh, people have been asked to stay on alert for possible landslides, and schools have been ordered shut.