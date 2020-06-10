e-paper
India News / Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi

The coronavirus cases in Delhi have seen an upswing in the recent days as the government, with an “economic focus” in mind, allowed a number of relaxations under its Unlock 1 guidelines.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah (L) with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Union home minister Amit Shah (L) with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI photo)
         

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he met home minister Amit Shah this evening over the coronavirus situation in the city, adding the two discussed the issue in “detail”.

“He [Amit Shah] assured of all cooperation,” tweeted the CM.

The coronavirus cases in Delhi have seen an upswing in the recent days as the government, with an “economic focus” in mind, allowed a number of relaxations under its Unlock 1 guidelines.

With an average of 1,250 Covid-19 cases daily, Delhi added 10,000 cases in just eight days from June 1, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, analysis of data provided by the city government reveals. On June 3, the city witnessed the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases at 1,513.

In another development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent notices to the Delhi government, Centre on Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Acting on a complaint by former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, the Commission has referred to difficulties being faced by the people in Delhi, due to non-availability of beds in the hospitals for Covid-19 patients and inadequate number of tests leading to a grim state of affairs and mismanagement, resulting in death of a large number of people.

The meeting with home minister comes in the backdrop of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on Monday, overturning the state government’s decision to reserve hospitals, except those run by the centre, exclusively for residents of Delhi. The state government’s decision to test only those showing symptoms of Covid-19 was also overruled, allowing asymptomatic cases and high-risk contacts of a virus patient to be tested.

This afternoon, CM Kejriwal, underscoring that it is not the time for disagreements, said Lt Guv Baijal’s decision will be followed in “letter and spirit”.

The chief minister said in the next few days he will personally step out to supervise the preparations to convert hotels and banquet halls into healthcare facilities.

“Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states”, Kejriwal said in his first virtual briefing since Sunday.

The chief minister said out of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 will be required for Delhiites, adding that the calculation is based on numbers that showed 50 per cent of the beds in hospitals in the national capital were occupied by those from other states before the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

