NHRC sends notice to Delhi govt, Centre on Covid-19 situation in national capital

india

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:13 IST

Asserting that the state cannot leave its people to die without making the best possible efforts, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Delhi government and union health secretary over mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Acting on a complaint by former Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken, the Commission has referred to difficulties being faced by the people in Delhi, due to non-availability of beds in the hospitals for Covid-19 patients and inadequate number of tests leading to a grim state of affairs and mismanagement, resulting in death of a large number of people.

“Allegedly, there has been massive delay in conducting the last rites of those who died during the pandemic; tests on the bodies of the symptomatic deceased are also not being conducted violating the WHO and ICMR norms, which can be extremely dangerous,” the NHRC said in a press statement.

Observing that Maken has not just leveled allegations but has provided data to support his complaint, NHRC has said that the situation raises an issue of inappropriate approach of the government agencies towards the plight of the public amounting to violation of human rights. “The data indicates that there is urgent need for taking effective steps immediately by the government agencies,” it said.

It has asked both the Delhi government and the Centre to submit a comprehensive report within 10 days after consulting with each other, while asking the Delhi government to increase the number of beds and tests per day.

“It (Commission) understands that this is an unprecedented situation for the government agencies, hospitals, doctors as well as patients and their families but the state cannot leave its citizens to die without making the best possible efforts. It is not incorrect to state that the number of Covid-19 patients, in the country is increasing day by day and the recovery rate is above 48% but it is also true that a large number of people have died and the national capital is one of the worst-affected cities so far,” NHRC said.

Maken filed the complaint with NHRC on Tuesday alleging that suspected patients are running from one hospital to another for admission, but the hospitals are turning them away.

“The chart provided (by Maken to NHRC) indicates that the NCT of Delhi has a robust hospital infrastructure of 57,194 beds. It has a significant presence of central government hospitals also but it is painful to see that only 12% of the Delhi government, 8% of the central government institutions and 7% of the private hospital beds are presently occupied and are being used to treat Covid-19 patients,” the NHRC said.

NHRC further said that around 70% dedicated beds in Delhi are still lying vacant.