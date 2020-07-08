CM Mamata scraps list of South 24 Parganas containment zones, wants it redone

india

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with the South 24 Parganas district administration for marking containment zones in the district, according to the new guidelines the state had announced. The chief minister said the zones had been marked indiscriminately and scrapped the list.

Lockdown will be announced in these containment zones from 5 pm on Thursday.

South 24 Parganas is located right next to Kolkata and many parts of the district are considered almost a part of the capital city.

“What is this? They seem to have added one community ward after another without doing any survey. Who has done this? This will not do. Prepare a fresh list,” Banerjee said at a press conference at Nabanna, the state secretariat. The press conference was aired live on several television channels and Facebook.

Though Banerjee is known for pulling up officials in public, this is the first time she expressed her dissatisfaction with a Covid-19 related decision taken by the police and bureaucrats.

Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha who was present at the news briefing was asked by Banerjee to redraw the list.

“I did not say anything about containment zones in Kolkata. But in South 24 Parganas it seems they did nothing but copy the addresses from the voters’ list. You go through the list right now. I want it changed immediately,” Banerjee said.