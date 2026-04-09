Vemuru , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the government aims to complete land resurvey 2.0 by March 2027 and distribute 1.12 crore pattadar passbooks across the state. CM Naidu targets land resurvey 2.0 by 2027, alleges YSRCP tampered with land records

The CM, while participating in the 'Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku' programme in Bapatla district, distributed pattadar passbooks and highlighted the government's commitment to transparency and secure land ownership for citizens across the state.

"We have set a target to complete Land Resurvey 2.0 by March 2027 and distribute 1.12 crore pattadar passbooks across the state," said Naidu, addressing the gathering.

The TDP-led NDA government promised welfare, development, and good governance, and is moving forward accordingly, he added.

The CM said the programme aims to provide permanent solutions to land issues while ensuring rightful ownership and legal security for citizens statewide.

He alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government severely damaged governance systems, creating "administrative inefficiencies and widespread irregularities" in land records.

Naidu further claimed that the previous regime "weakened the state beyond the impact of bifurcation", leading to investor flight, administrative collapse, and increased disputes over land ownership rights.

He said that when the NDA coalition assumed office, infrastructure and governance systems were in disarray, with poor road conditions and revenue mechanisms requiring extensive restoration.

Highlighting economic revival, he stated that the government attracted investments worth ₹20 lakh crore while fulfilling electoral promises and delivering governance beyond commitments.

The CM said the revenue department records required months of correction due to alleged damage, and a large-scale cleansing of land data is underway.

He alleged that the previous administration had tampered with records, leading to encroachments, disputes, insecurity among landowners, and attempts to control citizens' properties through document manipulation.

Naidu criticised the practice of placing images of former rulers on documents and boundary stones, calling it "unprecedented and inappropriate" in governance systems.

He said these "irregularities" led to a surge in grievances, with the majority of petitions received after assuming office linked to revenue disputes across the state.

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