CM Pinarayi Vijayan flags ‘serious protocol failure’: Why Kerala has called for probe into C J Roy's death?

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas have called for an independent and judicial probe into the death of Confident Group founder and chairman C J Roy. Confident Group founder and chairman Roy was found dead with bullet injuries by Income Tax authorities while they were searching his firm’s office in Bengaluru. (File photo)

Chief minister Vijayan on Monday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a judicial probe into the death of Roy, who allegedly died by suicide during an Income Tax search in Bengaluru on January 30. He was found dead with bullet injuries by Income Tax authorities while they were searching his firm’s office in Bengaluru.

The Kerala CM, in a letter to the Finance Minister, called the incident a “blot on the country's tax administration”, while flagging alleged procedural lapses regarding the search, ANI news agency reported. Vijayan further questioned the “serious failure of protocol” asking how Roy was able to access a loaded gun when officials were present at his firm.

While citing statements made by Roy's brother alleging harassment by IT officials, the chief minister demanded an impartial judicial inquiry led by a former constitutional court judge.

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas also called for an independent probe into the incident “unfortunate”, saying it had “created suspicions in the mind of many people.” “Kerala wants that there should be a proper, independent inquiry to ascertain the reasons for the suicide,” the CPI(M) MP said.

“At a time when we want to have entrepreneurship and investment in this country, such first-class entrepreneurs are forced to end their lives. It is in this respect, Kerala wants to understand what are the real reasons for the suicide of Dr CJ Roy…” ANI quoted Brittas saying.

SIT constituted to investigate Confident Group chairman's death Meanwhile, a special investigation team was formed to probe the suspected suicide of Confident Group chairman Roy, police said. The formation of the SIT was ordered by city police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, who urged for a “ comprehensive and meticulous investigation into this case.”

An Unnatural Death Report has been registered at the Ashok Nagar Police Station, according to an earlier HT report. The case is being treated prima facie as a suicide, while inquiries into the death are still underway, police said.

The SIT is led by C Vamshi Krishna, joint commissioner of police, West Zone, while Lokesh Jagalasar, deputy commissioner of police, South Division, has been designated as the investigating officer. Apart from them, Akshay Hake, deputy commissioner of police, Central Division, and other senior personnel from multiple divisions and special units will also be a part of the team.

“The Special Investigation Team has been empowered to induct additional officers and resources as required for the purposes of the investigation,” an official statement said.