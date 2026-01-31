‘He only had Income Tax issue’: Confident Group chairman CJ Roy's brother on his death

Reacting to the death of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy, his brother said on Saturday that the only issue known to the family was an ongoing Income Tax matter. He added that Roy was not under any threat and had no loans in his name. Investigation underway at the site where the chairman of the Confident Group, CJ Roy, shot himself, in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI video grab, Instagram)

Roy was found dead at his home in Bengaluru while Income Tax raids linked to his company were underway on Friday. The 57-year-old real estate tycoon was found with bullet injuries by Income-Tax officials at his bungalow in Langford Town, earlier HT reported, and investigators are also probing if it was a suicide case.

Babu said the family is currently focused on the cremation arrangements and on collecting more information from Roy’s office staff.

Speaking to news agency ANI, CJ Babu said he had spoken to his brother on Friday morning but had no details about the Income Tax case. He insisted that Roy faced no personal or financial stress.

"I have to meet the family to discuss the cremation. No other...Other than the Income Tax issue, he had no other issues. That I am very sure of. He didn't have threats or loans. But I don't know what happened with the Income Tax. I will have to go and find out...Let the truth come out. Let us see what will happen...I last spoke with him at 10.40 am yesterday. He called me twice...I will see what the other office staff have to say, I will meet them and get back to you," CJ Babu told ANI.

On Saturday, CJ Roy’s wife, Lina Roy and son, Rohith Roy, reached the Bowring Hospital post-mortem centre in Bengaluru. They were accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Mohammed Nalapad.

Forensic teams begin investigation Authorities said forensic teams, including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), are investigating the case. Officials confirmed that Income Tax searches had been conducted at Roy’s premises over the past two days.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said, "An incident occurred today within the limits of Ashok Nagar police station, where the chairman of the Confident Group (CJ Roy) shot himself. The SOCO and FSL teams are investigating the matter. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead."

Singh added, "The Income Tax team had been searching his premises for the past 2-3 days. A team from Kerala had also come. The police are in contact with the family members, who are currently not in India and are arriving by flight today. As of now, it appears to be a case of suicide. According to preliminary information, an IT raid has been underway for the past two days. There had been raids before as well. We are yet to have the details of that."

Deputy CM orders high-level probe Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday that a high-level investigation would be conducted into CJ Roy's death. Authorities added that further updates would be shared as the probe continues.

