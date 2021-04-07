IND USA
india news

CM says no Covid-19 lockdown in Goa as it will disturb economic activities

PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 03:13 PM IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday reiterated that the coastal state will not go for a lockdown, as the move will disrupt the economic activities.

Sawant recalled that during the same time last year, the state had been under a coronavirus-induced lockdown, due to which the entire economy had come to a standstill.

Economic activities are getting revived in the coastal state and another lockdown will disrupt them, he said.

"There was drop in the collection of the GST, while industries such as tourism had suffered a jolt. We want to avoid the situation," the chief minister said.

The virus cannot be controlled merely with a lockdown, but with steps like prevention and vaccination, he said.

Sawant further said that the state government has written to the Union health ministry seeking to relax the age limit for vaccination for people from the tourism and media industries.

Goa had on Tuesday reported 387 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 59,702, while the toll stood at 838.

The coastal state currently has 2,471 active cases.

Story Saved
