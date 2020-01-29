‘CM wanted me to read it’: Kerala guv on his anti-CAA speech in assembly

india

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:53 IST

Amid go back sloganeering and attempts to block him, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday read the policy of the left front government in the state assembly, but made it clear he did not agree with observations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The House witnessed uproarious scenes as the Governor entered the hall. Angry Congress-led opposition legislators blocked his way, raising slogans and placards. With his entry blocked, he stood there for ten minutes. When Speaker P Sivaramakrishanan’s repeated pleas failed to deter them, security personnel forcibly removed agitating law-makers to make way for him.

The Governor later read out the policy of the government but with a rider. Mid-way through his speech, he said he did not agree with some observations but he will read them as requested by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“I am going to read this para (against CAA) because the Chief Minister wants me to read this, though I hold the view that this doesn’t come under policy or programme. The CM has said this is the view of the government and to honour his wish I am going to read this paragraph,” he said, before reading a paragraph which was critical about the CAA. He also said the CM had sent a letter to him requesting him to read the full text.

Later he read out the paragraph that was critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and explained again this was not his view. “Our citizenship can never be on the basis of the religion as this goes against the grain of secularism which is part of the basic structure of our constitution. The august body unanimously passed a resolution requesting the central government to abrogate the Citizenship Amendment Act which my government believes goes against the cardinal principles of the constitution,” said the Governor.

By reading the paragraph critical of the union government, the Governor has saved the government from a major embarrassment. Many in the government feared he would skip the paragraph and CM and others were seen much relieved after he finished the text. Later the Governor said he has seen many such protests and blamed the media for terming such incidents as “unprecedented.”

But the opposition Congress said it was the darkest day in the history of the assembly. “It proved beyond doubt the government is supporting the Governor who day in and out criticises the assembly. It seems Pinarayi Vijayan has entered into an agreement with the Modi government to save him from the Lavalin graft case,” said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

SNC Lavalin hydel projects agreement case is pending before the apex court. Vijayan was power minister when the agreement with Canadian power giant was inked in 1994 in which kickbacks were alleged.

Chennithala asked the Speaker to take up his notice for a resolution requesting the President to recall the Governor immediately.

Both the government and the BJP have criticised the opposition.

“It shows the Congress will stoop so low for some publicity,” said Law Minister A K Balan.

“The opposition leader has no right to continue in his post. He betrayed the people who elected him to the house,” said BJP leader and former Governor of Mizoram, Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Former secretary general of Lok Sabha PDT Achary said what the Governor did was right but his explanation was not necessary. “It is the constitutional obligation and practice. It may not be his personal view at all. Even if he skips some paragraphs, which has become a practice these days, they will be on record. His observations won’t be there even in the footnote of the speech,” he said.

Earlier, the Governor had openly expressed his dissatisfaction over the state assembly passing a resolution against the CAA last December and also questioned the move to file a suit in the Supreme Court against it. He had said house resolution was unconstitutional and had no legal validity and it was sheer waste of time upsetting many legislators.