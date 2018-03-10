Coast Guard chopper crash lands in Maharashtra’s Raigad, pilot injured

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter on a routine patrol crash landed in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, injuring a woman pilot, the Navy said.

All the four crew members of the Coast Guard in the chopper were rescued from the scene of the accident by the navy and flown to naval hospital ‘Asvini’ at Mumbai, a Navy officer said, without elaborating.

“A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard, during a routine patrol off the coast south of Mumbai, crash landed six nautical miles north of Murud near Alibaug at 1448 hours today,” the Western Naval Command said in a statement.

The incident took place near Nandgaon village in Murud area.

“One ICG woman pilot has suffered injuries and is being treated at the naval hospital in Mumbai,” it added.

The officer said the Navy launched two Chetak helicopters and a Seaking ‘C’ chopper on a search and rescue mission and located the ICG helicopter.

One ICG Chetak helicopter and an Air Force Mi 17 chopper were also part of the search operation, the officer said.