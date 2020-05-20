e-paper
Home / India News / Coast guard officer who arrived from Mumbai tests Covid-19 positive in Goa

Coast guard officer who arrived from Mumbai tests Covid-19 positive in Goa

Goa’s Covid-19 total tally touched 50 on Wednesday evening with the number expected to climb higher as the test results of 471 people who arrived on a chartered flight are awaited.

india Updated: May 20, 2020 21:50 IST
Gerard de Souza | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Gerard de Souza | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Among the others who tested Covid-19 positive is a passenger who arrived by train and two others who arrived by road. (Image used for representation).
Among the others who tested Covid-19 positive is a passenger who arrived by train and two others who arrived by road. (Image used for representation).(AFP FILE PHOTO.)
         

An officer of the Coast Guard who arrived in Goa from Mumbai has tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, being one among four people who tested positive over the last 24-hours in Goa.

“The officer who arrived with a team of others has been admitted to the Covid-19 Hospital in South Goa while his co-travellers have been quarantined,” Health Secretary Nila Mohanan told a news conference.

Goa’s Covid-19 total tally touched 50 on Wednesday evening with the number expected to climb higher as the test results of 471 people who arrived on a chartered flight are awaited.

“We have ramped up the capacity of the Covid-19 hospital from 100 to 170 and the number of beds will be increased to 220 over the next few days,” Mohanan said.

Barring two people, all the others admitted in the hospital are asymptomatic, she added.

Among the others who tested Covid-19 positive is a passenger who arrived by train and two others who arrived by road.

Goa has put in place Covid-19 testing protocols for all people arriving in the state by rail, air or road, which on the flip side has led to long waiting tenures for people who disembark as swab samples are collected before they are taken to quarantine centres. If found negative, the travellers are discharged and sent on home quarantine.

