CJP's 7 demands after Satya Niketan tragedy: ‘Probe PG mafia, build government hostels’

The Cockroach Janta Party on Monday released a list of seven demands, a day after the collapse of a boys' PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan, urging the government to probe the “larger PG mafia” and build more hostels. “The larger PG Mafia needs to be investigated,” Saurav Das said in his post. (ANI) At least seven people, most of them students of Delhi University, have lost their lives, and several others have sustained injuries following the collapse of the multi-storey structure in South West Delhi. The PG owner, his wife and son were arrested on Monday.

Deep Dive What specific actions has the CJP demanded after the Satya Niketan PG building collapse? Why is there a call for a public searchable database of student accommodations? How did the Delhi government respond to the Satya Niketan PG incident?

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das urged the government release compensation to the families of the deceased, while also urging for “ministerial accountability to be fixed.” Also Read | Family donates corneas of student who died in Delhi’s Satya Niketan PG collapse What are the CJP's demands? The CJP has released a list of seven demands following the collapse of the PG building in Satya Niketan, according to a post by Das. 📌CJP has asked for an “independent criminal investigation” into not just the owner, but the “nexus between the owner, politicians, and other persons.” “The larger PG Mafia needs to be investigated,” Das said in his post. 📌The organisation has urged an “engineering-grade” structural audit of buildings, including schools, colleges and accommodation of students, in a “time- bound manner.” CJP has asked for the rehabilitation of students and enforcement of norms “by sealing illegal constructions and penalising the owners.”