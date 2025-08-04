Cockroaches found on Air India’s San Francisco-Mumbai flight, airline calls it 'unfortunate'

Air India on Monday said that two passengers on board a San Francisco-Mumbai flight were relocated after they complained of the presence of “few small cockroaches on board”, the airline said in a statement. An Airbus A320 aircraft, operated by Air India Ltd, prepares to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi(Bloomberg/File)

The incident reportedly occurred on Air India flight AI180, which operates from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata. Air India said that two passengers on board complained of the presence of cockroaches, following which their seats were changed.

“On flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata, two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board. Our cabin crew, therefore, relocated the two passengers to other seats in the same cabin, where they were comfortable thereafter," Air India said in a statement.

Following the complain, the ground crew promptly conducted a deep cleaning process in Kolkata, the airline said, adding that a detailed investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

"During the flight's scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, our ground crew promptly conducted a deep cleaning process to address the issue," Air India said in a statement," the statement said.

“Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations. Air India will be undertaking a comprehensive investigation to determine the source and the cause of this incident and implement measures to prevent recurrence,” it added.

Air India also offered its apology to the consumer for “any inconvenience caused to the passengers”.