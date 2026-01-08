Bhubaneswar, The mercury level dropped to zero degree Celsius in Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district even as the IMD warned of cold wave conditions in several districts of Odisha on Thursday. Cold wave sweeps Odisha, zero degree Celsius in Similipal

The minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar was recorded at 9.4 degree Celsius which matched the nighttime lowest recorded on January 3, 1952, repeating a 74-year-old record, senior IMD scientist US Das said in a post on X.

According to Das, Bhubaneswar had recorded the coldest January night of 8.6 degree Celsius on January 5, 1992, followed by 9 degree Celsius on January 17, 2003 and 9.3 degree Celsius on January 15, 2012. "The Odisha capital witnessed a drop of 9.2 degree Celsius in just four days," Das said, adding that the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 18.6 degree Celsius on January 4, 2026.

The authorities of Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district said the mercury level recorded at Upar Bara Kamuda was zero degree Celsius. Upar Bara Kamuda, also known as UBK is in the core area of the Similipal Tiger Reserve , a tiger habitation zone, an official said, adding that tourists are not allowed entry to this region. Only authorised officials engaged in patrolling duty can venture into UBK.

The IMD warned of cold wave conditions in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Khurda, Angul, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur and Nabarangpur till January 9 morning.

It said that the night temperature in G Udayagiri had dropped to 2.5 degree Celsius on Thursday followed by 3.2 degree Celsius at Similiguda, 5 degree Celsius at Phulbani, Rourkela , Jharsuguda , Daringbadi , Bhawanipatna and Nabarangpur .

Kirei recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degree Celsius, followed by Chiplima , Angul , Keonjhar and Sundergarh , Ranital , Dhenkanal , Bolangir , Bhubaneswar , Balasore , Cuttack, Koraput and Rayaga , Sonepur , Sambalpur and Mahisapata .

Officials of the Revenue department said that the cold wave conditions across the state have significantly affected people, especially in rural and tribal pockets.

