'Hyenas': Kangana reacts to Mumbai Police's summon in Javed Akhtar case

"Put me in jail...torture me and push me against the wall with 500 cases," she wrote.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:38 PM IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by Mumbai Police in a defamation case filed in November 2020 by writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. In his complaint filed before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate, Akhtar complained that Kangana mentioned his name in television while she was referring to Bollywood coteries.

The complaint, according to PTI, said Kangana had falsely claimed that Akhtar threatened her to keep silent about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, a claim which tarnished Akhtar's public image.


The court heard the case on January 17 and allowed the police time till February 1 to file a report of their probe into the complaint.

Reacting to the summon, Kangana on Thursday said she can't be deterred no matter how many cases are slapped on her. "Today one more summon for me. Come all hyenas come together...Put me in jail...torture me and push me against the wall with 500 cases," she wrote.

Kangana will have to appear at Juhu police station on Friday. Early this month, she and her sister Rangoli Chandel appeared before Mumbai police in a sedition case.

