Home / India News / ‘Come bless your son’: Arvind Kejriwal invites Delhi to his oath-taking again

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 11:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal has once again extended his invitation to the people of Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of “their son” at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted the invite just hours before he will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time.

“I will take oath as Delhi’s CM for the third time. You must come to Ramlila Maidan to bless your son,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Several AAP leaders have been stressing that the oath-taking ceremony will not have any VIP connect but is open for the common people of the national capital.

As Kejriwal and six of ministers will take the oath, the AAP has also invited “Delhi ke Nirmata’’ or architects of Delhi who have contributed to the development of the city during the last five years.

These 50 people who will share the dais with Kejriwal will include government school teachers, bus marshals, architects, doctors, engineers and families of firefighters and police officials who lost their lives in the line of duty.

These special invitees also include Anganwadi workers, farmers, sanitation workers, an auto-rickshaw driver and the architect of the famous Signature Bridge among others.

The AAP swept the Delhi assembly elections by winning 62 of the 70 seats on its development plank and a promise of a better Delhi.

