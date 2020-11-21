e-paper
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai

Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, an official said.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 15:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai
Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai(ANI/Twitter)
         

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Saturday after they were summoned by the agency earlier in the day.

The NCB had conducted raid at their residence, earlier today.

It has recovered a small quantity of cannabis from the place, an official said, according to news agency PTI.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, he said.

“A team led by NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede carried out a search at Bharti Singh’s residence at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri based on specific information.

The agency is also carrying out searches at two other locations in the metropolis, the official added.

Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.

This is the latest in a series of raids conducted at residences of big names associated with Bollywood. Actor Arjun Rampal and film producer Firoz Nadiadwala were also raided by the agency earlier this month in connection with a drugs probe.

The NCB launched an investigation into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the Hindi film industry after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend, was arrested on September 9 and subsequently released on bail by the bureau after she spent nearly a month in jail on charges of procuring drugs for him.

top news
