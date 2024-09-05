Communal tension in Telangana town over rape attempt on tribal woman; shops, houses set on fire

Tensions escalated in Telangana’s Asifabad district on Wednesday as a group protested a rape attempt on a tribal woman. Footage from Jainoor town showed thick grey smoke rising as the crowd set shops and houses on fire. Heavy police forces were deployed to the area in an effort to restore order. The administration also imposed a curfew on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. The protests escalated into violence due to the accused being from a different community. (X/@TVG_BJP)

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were issued in the town, and internet services were suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and fake news.

The situation later came under control, a senior police official told PTI, adding that additional forces have been deployed, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been called in to maintain order.

What happened?

PTI reported that the alleged attempted rape on a 45-year-old tribal woman occurred on August 31 in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district in Jainoor mandal by an auto-rickshaw driver. When the woman raised an alarm, the driver allegedly tried to kill her by striking her with a stick, leaving her unconscious on the road.

She was later moved to a local hospital and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

After regaining consciousness, the woman reported the incident to the police. The accused was arrested and charged with sexual assault, attempted murder, and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Following the incident, tribal organisations called for a bandh, which saw a large participation of tribal members. The protests escalated into violence due to the accused being from a different community. Agitated youth set shops and commercial establishments on fire and pelted stones at a religious site, leading to clashes between the two communities.

Officials said that after protesters began targeting properties belonging to the other community, retaliation ensued, resulting in further arson, stone-pelting, and property damage.

Police later engaged in discussions with community elders to calm the situation. Special teams have been formed, and investigations into the incidents of arson and violence are underway to identify the offenders.

The police have urged both communities to exercise restraint, emphasising that the accused has already been arrested and placed in judicial custody.

Telangana leaders react

Reacting to the incident, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote on X saying, “Deeply disturbed by the brutal assault on tribal woman by anti-social elements in Jainoor Village, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District. Spoke to the victim’s family & offered support. Contacted @TelanganaDGP Garu and sought swift and unbiased action against the perpetrators, responsible for the attack. Informed him to restore law and order in Jainoor promptly and effectively. The safety of our women and peace in our communities is paramount.”

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also took to 'X', saying, “I have spoken to @TelanganaDGP regarding incidents of communal disturbances in Jainoor, Asifabad District, the @TelanganaDGP assured me that it is being monitored & additional forces are being send and action will be taken against people who take law in their hands.”

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh, in a video message, accused Owaisi of staying silent about the Congress-led Telangana government, pointing out that while Owaisi frequently criticises the BJP over crimes against women, he has not commented on the attempted rape and murder of an Adivasi woman in this case.