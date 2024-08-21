FIR on traffic violation against woman who survived rape bid

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the 21-year-old college student, who survived the rape attempt by a biker in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, for ramming into an auto-rickshaw in an inebriated state on the same night of the incident, a police officer said. The incident took place on August 18, when the woman and her male friend were returning on a bike from a party at a pub in Koramangala (File photo)

“We have registered a case against the 21-year-old student and her male friend under BNS Section 281 (rash and negligent driving) and the Motor Vehicle Act, based on a complaint filed by an auto-rickshaw driver,” Adugodi traffic police inspector Ashok Kumar said.

He further said: “According to the complaint, the girl, daughter of an army officer, was driving in an inebriated state, hit the auto-rickshaw, and damaged it. The accused didn’t stop immediately after the incident. We will issue a notice to the student after she is discharged from the hospital and will take necessary action.”

The incident took place on August 18, when the woman and her male friend were returning on a bike from a party at a pub in Koramangala. The woman was allegedly driving the car in an inebriated state with her friend as a passenger. Near Mangala Junction, the woman allegedly crashed into three vehicles—two cars and a bike. Despite the collision, she continued driving towards Forum Mall without stopping, Kumar said.

“The auto driver, whose vehicle was hit, pursued her car and confronted her when she finally halted near the mall. This led to a confrontation with the auto drivers, prompting the woman to call the police helpline, 112, out of fear. The woman then left the vehicle at the scene, leaving her friend to deal with the situation. While her friend handled the drivers, she walked away, reportedly to seek assistance,” he said.

“After resolving the dispute with the driver, the friend began searching for the woman. He eventually found her attempting to get a ride from a passerby, explaining that she had left her phone at a nearby pub. After briefly reuniting, the woman reportedly left again with a stranger who offered her a ride. It was during this time that the biker made an attempt sexually assault her,” the officer said.

On Sunday, the accused, identified as Mukeshwaran, a dance teacher in Bengaluru, was arrested.

Additional commissioner of police (East Zone) Raman Gupta said the woman, originally from Maharashtra, is a student at a private college in the outskirts of the city.

“The first biker she approached declined to assist, but a second biker agreed to drop her off,” Gupta said.

He said the biker, however, took an unexpected route away from the main road, stopped near an isolated shed and attempted to sexually assault the woman.

He said: “Sensing the potential danger, she activated an emergency alert app on her phone, sharing her live location with her friend and father. The quick response from her friend, who informed the police, allowed police personnel to track her location and reach the scene.”

“The attacker fled the area upon hearing the approaching police vehicle. He had, however, assaulted her, tore her clothes, and left her in a distressed state,” he said, adding that the police rushed the woman to a private hospital in Hebbagodi for treatment.