Amid the ongoing row over Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), two brothers have filed a complaint against one of their family member of selling their ancestral land to the family of chief ,inister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, people familiar with the matter said. Complaint filed against one for illegally selling land to CM’s kin

One of the officials said that the complainants, Jawaraiah (55) and Manjunath (45), along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders filed a complaint on Saturday alleging their uncle, Devaraju (58), for selling their ancestral land of 3.16 acre, located in survey number 464 near Kesare village in Mysore taluk, to relatives of CM Siddaramaiah’s wife without their knowledge or consent. The complaint was filed with additional deputy commissioner P Shivaraj.

“Our uncle has wronged us by selling our land. We seek justice,” they stated in the complaint, a copy of which is with HT.

“We have received a complaint from the family of Jawaraiah. On Monday, we will gather more information about the land from taluk office records and hand over the complaint to the concerned officer for investigation,” Shivaraj said.

The complaint stated that the land was in the name of Jawaraiah from 1961 to 1992, after which the RTC (document of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) was transferred into the name of J Devaraju without their knowledge. Devaraju sold the property to Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law. Jawaraiah and Manjunath have demanded a thorough probe by the authorities.

Following the incident, Siddaramaiah’s wife family allegedly met with the original owners of the land, leading to further row.

On Saturday, a BJP delegation led by former minister N Mahesh visited the residence of the original landowner Mallaiah in Gandhinagar, Mysuru. They spoke with Jawaraiah, his wife Pushpa and their son Darshan, who claimed that Devaraju had deceived their family by selling the property without their consent. The BJP leaders assured them of their support and signed a petition to seek redress.

“The land originally belonged to Jawara, who had three sons: Mallaiah, Mailaraiah, and Devaraju. Devaraju sold the land without securing the necessary signatures and consent from his brothers, thereby depriving them of their rightful share. The family has filed a complaint with the deputy commissioner for justice,” former minister N Mahesh told HT. Jawaraiah and Manjunath are sons of Mallaiah and Mailaraiah.

“When Devaraju sold the land, he should have obtained the signature and consent of his brothers, Mallaiah and Mailaraiah. Without this, he has wrongfully benefited from the land alone,” Mahesh explained. He said that the issue is not about Siddaramaiah purchasing a land belonging to the Dalit community but about ensuring that the rightful heirs receive their due share.

He also demanded that this investigation be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure transparency and justice.

In response to the allegations, Mysuru district Congress unit president R Murthy said: “The BJP is trying to politicise the issue for selfish gains. The land was given to Siddaramaiah’s relatives during the tenure of the BJP government four years ago. How are they alleging a scam now? It’s all for politics.”