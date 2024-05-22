Concerned at recent Bishkek incidents of violence against foreign students: India

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reiterated its concern over recent incidents of violence targeting foreign students in Kyrgyzstan but said the situation in the capital Bishkek had returned to normal because of swift action by local authorities. Hundreds of local men attacked buildings housing foreigners, especially students, last week, apparently in retaliation for an incident on May 13 in which some Kyrgyz men were allegedly beaten by Egyptian students.

No untoward incident was reported in Bishkek over the past few days and there are no restrictions on the movement of transportation or people, the Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan said in a statement. However, classes are being conducted online as a measure of precaution, it said.

After 29 people were injured when violent mobs targeted foreign nationals in Bishkek last week, India had advised students in Kyrgyzstan to remain indoors. There were no reports of casualties among Indian students.

The Indian embassy said a large number of Indian students join medical and other universities in Kyrgyzstan every year. There are currently about 17,000 Indian students spread across many cities in Kyrgyzstan and most of them are in Bishkek.

“The embassy has been concerned at the recent incidents of violence against foreign students in Bishkek. However, due to swift action by the Kyrgyz authorities, the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal,” the statement said.

“Students and their families are urged not to pay attention to rumours being spread by some mischievous elements,” it added.

The Indian embassy has actively worked with universities and senior government functionaries to address the concerns of Indian students. Two helplines - 0555710041 and 0555005538 - are functional round the clock for students to reach out to the embassy for all kinds of assistance.

Indian ambassador Arun Kumar Chatterjee visited Jalal-Abad State University on May 18 and the International Higher School of Medicine in Bishkek on Wednesday and interacted with Indian students. Embassy officials also visited the International Medical University and Eurasian Medical University on May 21 and the Royal Metropolitan University and Avicenna University on Wednesday to address the concerns of students.

Air connectivity between Bishkek and New Delhi is operational and flights to India can also be availed via Almaty, Dubai, Istanbul, Sharjah and Tashkent, the statement said. Local transport to Manas International Airport in Bishkek is accessible to Indian students.

“As the academic year is coming to a close, prior to travelling back to India, including for summer vacations, all Indian students must contact their respective universities about the formalities required for the completion of their exams,” it said.