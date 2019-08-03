Concerned over special status fears: Congress

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 00:32 IST

The Congress on Friday expressed concern over “widespread fear and apprehension among the people of Jammu and Kashmir about the government’s intentions of abolishing” Article 35-A and Article 370, urging the Centre to maintain the constitutional guarantees given to the state. The first article gives special privileges to permanent residents of the state, and the second grants the state a certain level of autonomy.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the party’s Kashmir policy planning group, the Congress voiced its ssed concern over the “massive” build-up of security forces in the state, the curtailment of the Amarnath pilgrimage and the “unprecedented” advisories being issued to tourists, pilgrims and other civilians.

“These are all creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity and fear,” it said.

The meeting was chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and attended by senior leaders Karan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Tariq Hamid Karra, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Rigzin Zora.

“There was deep concern expressed at the continuous reports emanating from both the union home ministry and the state administration which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehensions about the intentions of the government,” a statement issued after the meeting said.

“The group urged the government not to take any decision that would precipitate a deep crisis,” the statement added.

The group, headed by the former Prime Minister, was formed in September 2017.

The home ministry has denied a Press Trust of India report stating that 28,000 more security personnel, mostly from CRPF , are being sent to the Kashmir Valley.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 00:15 IST