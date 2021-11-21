'Condemn PM's silence': Congress rakes up alleged Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh

The Congress on Sunday raked up the issue of alleged Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh once again and questioned the Union government's handling of the border tensions. The party also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “silence” on the matter, demanding him to address the issue and inform the nation about the steps being taken in this regard.

"We condemn the prime minister's silence. It is culpable. It is a negative eloquence which we can do without. It is inexcusable," news agency PTI quoted Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi as telling reporters.

Singhvi also shared satellite images to show that China has built another village six-to-seven kilometres inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh with over 60 structures, PTI further reported. The Congress leader also claimed that the Chinese president had visited a few kilometres north of this spot a few days ago.

The Congress then went on to accuse the BJP of giving lessons on national security to the entire country while digressing from addressing the serious issue that affected India's integrity and sovereignty. "We don't understand this definition is national security, where you berate, browbeat, intimidate the whole country on national security issues and keep silent on these kinds of things," Singhvi said.

"It is a sad case of deliberate distortion, digression and diversion on an issue affecting India's integrity and sovereignty," he alleged, hitting out at the Narendra-Modi led government at the Centre.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala raised questions over what is happening on the Line of Actual Control in the eastern sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, the ministry of external affairs said India has neither accepted the illegal occupation of Indian territory by China nor China's unjustified claims. The statement was the first official response to the Pentagon report confirming that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

"China has undertaken construction activities in the past several years along the border areas including in the areas that it has illegally occupied over the decades. India has neither accepted such illegal occupation of our territory nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claims," ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"The government is committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along border areas for improvement of livelihood, including in Arunachal Pradesh. The government keeps a constant watch on developments having bearing on India's security and takes all measures to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity," Bagchi added.