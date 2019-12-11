e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Confident of conducting India-Japan meet: Assam

People familiar with planning for the summit had told HT that the two premiers are expected to hold talks in Guwahati during December 15-16 and make a brief visit to Imphal on December 17.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 02:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Demonstrators raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) during a strike called by the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), in Agartala.
Demonstrators raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) during a strike called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), in Agartala.(PTI)
         

The Assam government has informed the Centre it is confident of tackling protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill ahead of the planned India-Japan Summit in Guwahati next week, people familiar with developments said on Tuesday. Most parts of Assam witnessed a complete shutdown on Tuesday.

The people cited above said in case the protests became more widespread in the next few days, New Delhi was available as a backup venue for the summit.

Though India has announced the summit will be held during December 15-17, both sides have not yet specified the venue. People familiar with planning for the summit had told HT that the two premiers are expected to hold talks in Guwahati during December 15-16 and make a brief visit to Imphal on December 17.

Teams from the Japanese embassy and external affairs ministry are expected to visit Guwahati on Wednesday.

