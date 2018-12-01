‘Confused Gandhi’: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s question on PM Modi’s Hindu quotient

The BJP on Saturday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi on questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s understanding of Hinduism, saying that he himself was confused as to his own religion and caste.

Rahul had, earlier in the day, questioned Modi on his Hindu quotient saying that he did not understand the foundation of Hinduism.

“What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody, knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our PM says he is a Hindu but he doesn’t understand foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?” Rahul Gandhi said at an interaction with members of business community and professionals in Udaipur.

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said that he had asked this question because he and the Congress both were confused about Rahul’s religion and caste.

“Rahul Gandhi said PM doesn’t know the meaning of being a Hindu. He said that because he and Congress are confused about his religion and caste. For years, party presented him as secular leader but near polls when they realised that Hindus are in majority, they created this image,” she said.

“Bayan aaya ki wo ‘janeudhari brahmin’ hai, par mujhe nahi maloom tha ki ‘janeudhari brahmin’ ke gyan mein itni vridhi ho gayi ki Hindu hone ka matlab ab hame unse samajhna padega. Bhagwan na kare ki wo din kabhi aaye ki Rahul Gandhi se hame Hindu hone ka matlab janna pade (It was said that he is a ‘janeudhari Brahmin’ but I didn’t know that a ‘janeudhari Brahmin’s knowledge about being a Hindu has progressed so much that we’ll have to understand it from him. God forbid such a day should come that we’ll have to understand the meaning of being a Hindu from him),” she said.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, referring to the Congress president said that he was the ‘confused Gandhi” and that his projection of being a Hindu wasn’t out of commitment, but out of political consideration.

“Rahul Gandhi’s problem is, he is the confused Gandhi and he keeps on changing his Hindu appearances for political purposes, not by way of commitment. He isn’t a Hindu by commitment, he is a Hindu by political consideration. His Hindu faith changes with political expediency,” Prasad said.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 17:02 IST