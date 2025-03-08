Congress asks PM Modi to take Parliament into confidence on Trump's tariff claims

The Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take Parliament into confidence regarding claims made by US President Donald Trump about India cutting down its tariff rates, reported news agency PTI. Donald Trump stated that India has agreed to reduce tariffs levied against US imports(PTI)

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress in a post on X, questioned whether the reduction of tariffs would harm the interests of farmers and manufacturers.

In a post on X, tagging a video of US President Donald Trump talking about trade with India and its tariffs, he said, “Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Washington DC to talk trade with the Americans. Meanwhile, President Trump says this…”

Donald Trump claimed that India had agreed to cut down high tariffs on US imports which made it difficult to sell products in the country.

In response, Jairam Ramesh posted, "What has the Modi Government agreed to? Are the interests of Indian farmers and of Indian manufacturing being compromised? The PM must take Parliament into confidence when it resumes on March 10."

Donald Trump on Thursday said, “Our country, from an economic standpoint and a financial standpoint and a trade standpoint, has been absolutely ripped off by almost every country in the world -- Canada, Mexico, and then you just go right down the line,” Trump said.

He added, “India charges us massive tariffs. You can't even sell anything in India... It is restrictive. We do very little business inside. They've agreed. By the way, they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they've done.”

Previously, Donald Trump had threatened 100 percent tariffs against India in retaliation for the massive duties levied on US imports. He has vowed to impose higher tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico, since he assumed office on January 20.