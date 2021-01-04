Cong, BJP trade barbs over Indian vaccine’s DCGI nod

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 03:59 IST

The Congress on Sunday called the grant of approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for restricted use “premature”, saying it can prove dangerous.

Party leaders like Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor asked the Union health minister to explain why mandatory protocols and verification of data “had been dispensed with” while approving the indigenous vaccine.

Sharma, who heads the Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs, said the matter of granting authorisation for vaccine use needs to be taken up carefully as no country has dispensed with the mandatory phase 3 trials and verification of data.

India’s drugs regulator DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use.

As per submissions made before the expert panel, phase 3 trials have not been completed and therefore, the data on safety and efficacy has not been reviewed, which is a mandatory requirement, Sharma said referring to Covaxin.

“The health ministry needs to give cogent reasons for dispensing with the mandatory protocols and requirements in this case, since it involves the health and safety of those frontline workers who will be vaccinated under the restricted category,” Sharma told PTI.

Senior party leader Shashi Tharoor said the approval is premature and Covaxin’s use should be avoided as it could be dangerous. “The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous. Dr Harsh Vardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime,” he tweeted.

Another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked the government to clarify why internationally-accepted protocols on phase 3 trials “are being modified”. “Bharat Biotech is a first-rate enterprise, but it is puzzling that internationally-accepted protocols relating to phase 3 trials are being modified for Covaxin. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should clarify,” he said on Twitter.

The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, lauded scientists and researchers of Bharat Biotech for the indigenous vaccine. “Kudos to our scientists and researchers of Bharat Biotech on approval of the indigenously developed Corona vaccine and Serum Institute and its scientists too. India has always led the way in path-breaking innovations in the past and will continue to do the same. Great start for New Year,” Surjewala tweeted.

The remarks from the leaders prompted sharp reactions from several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

BJP chief JP Nadda hit out at the Congress, alleging that the opposition party was trying to “cause panic”. “Time and again we have seen whenever India achieves something commendable - that will further public good - the Congress comes up with wild theories to oppose and ridicule the accomplishments. The more they oppose, the more they are exposed. Latest example is the Covid vaccines,” Nadda said.

“To further their own failed politics and nefarious agendas, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge them to do politics on other issues, they should avoid playing with people’s precious lives and hard earned livelihoods,” he said.

Union minister Hardeep Puri said the Congress leaders were behaving “true to their form” and were on a “quest for permanent political marginalisation”. “Our in-house cynics M/s Jairam, Tharoor & Akhilesh are behaving true to form. They first questioned the valour of our soldiers & are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI nod are made in India. Clearly, they are on a quest for permanent political marginalization,” Puri tweeted.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit back at the Congress saying that “belittling the nation’s accomplishments is an all-time hobby of INC India and its band of rent-a-cause leaders.”

“Their pattern of reckless ranting, this time on the COVID vaccine is so obvious that it again goes on to expose their nefarious agendas,” said Pradhan in a tweet.