Cong guarantees comprehensive social, economic and caste census, says Kharge ahead of LS polls

PTI |
Mar 16, 2024 02:10 PM IST

Bengaluru, Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday promised to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, and a comprehensive social, economic and caste census.

The promises are part of another five guarantees, each for 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' announced by the party on Saturday.

"The Congress Party guarantees a comprehensive social, economic and caste census. Through this, the population, socio-economic condition of all castes and communities, their share in national wealth and their representation in institutions related to governance will be surveyed," Kharge said, listing out guarantees under 'Hissedari Nyay'.

He said this affirmative action policy will bring in a revolutionary change in the country.

"The Congress also guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservation for SC, ST and OBC...50 per cent may go to 60, 65. Like Tamil Nadu, what they did, we want to do," Kharge added.

Further noting that the Congress guarantees to revive and implement by law the special component plan of SCs and STs, he said, this step has already been taken by some Congress-ruled states.

Speaking about 'Right to Jal-Jangal-Jameen' , he said the Congress guarantees protection of tribal forest rights.

The party guarantees to resolve all pending Forest Rights Act claims within one year and initiate a transparent process to review rejected claims within 6 months, Kharge said.

The Congress will also increase the MSP guarantee for minor forest produce, Kharge said, under "Apni Dharti, Apna Raaj" . The party guarantees self-governance to tribal brothers and sisters and protection of their cultural rights.

The Congress is committed to notifying as Scheduled Areas all those settlements where tribals are the largest social group, the party said.

Kharge said throughout the course of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has announced 15 guarantees under 'Kisan Nyay', 'Yuva Nyay', and 'Mahila Nyay'.

"In each 'Nyay' there will be five points, totalling 15 in these three guarantees. The main objective of 'Bharat Jodo NyayYatra' is 'Nyay' for all Indians social justice, economic justice and political justice," the party said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Cong guarantees comprehensive social, economic and caste census, says Kharge ahead of LS polls
