Cong in a fix over floor strategy

The Congress’s decision to revive protests in Rajya Sabha on Thursday after allowing a smooth debate on the Covid-19 pandemic underlined the party’s dilemma and divergent views on floor strategy.

A senior Congress leader claimed a section of the central leadership was not happy with the party leaders’ decision to participate in a debate on the Covid-19 situation in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The top Congress leadership wanted its Rajya Sabha unit to continue protests. The Congress in Lok Sabha has been participating in protests over price rise, Pegasus snooping charges and farm laws.

In the last session too, the Rajya Sabha unit of the Congress had applied breaks on its protests and allowed House to resume business. The leaders argued that the House of the people and the council of states can have different strategy.

This time too, the Congress’s decision to participate came after much deliberation internally.