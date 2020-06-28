e-paper
Cong leaders told to intensify protests over fuel prices rise

Jun 28, 2020
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi and Rajeev Jayswal
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi and Rajeev Jayswal
New Delhi: The Congress has asked its leaders and workers to pull bullock carts, ride cycles, interview taxi drivers and post their comments on social media during the week-long nationwide agitation from Monday against the “unprecedented and continuous” increase in petrol and diesel prices.

In a circular, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal asked them to register a strong protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre through demonstrations against the “extortionate increase” in fuel rates when people face “unprecedented” economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prices of petrol have been increased by Rs 9.12 paise per litre and diesel by Rs 11.01 a litre since June 7. The price revision was paused for a day on Wednesday after the 17th rate increase in a row. The next day, the price was raised by 16 paise per litre.

Petrol is now selling in Delhi at Rs 80.38 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.40 a litre. Retail rates of auto fuels differ from city to city across the country due to variations in local levies.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the continuous increase in petrol and diesel prices since the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were relaxed this month.

“It is highly desired that innovative and captivating events like pulling bullock carts, riding bicycles, etc can be held at some of the places in states and Union territories,” Venugopal said in the circular, a copy of which HT has seen.

BJP leaders and workers across the country protested against the fuel price increase in 2011 by riding cycles, rickshaws and even pulling bullock during Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule.

Venugopal also asked Congress leaders and workers to actively participate in the online campaign titled – ‘Speak up on petroleum products’. “It is strongly advised that leaders and workers may conduct interviews by seeking opinions of the common people, including taxi/auto drivers, Uber/Ola drivers, farmers and daily workers and upload the same on social media platforms,” said Venugopal.

According to the Indian Oil Company’s website, total taxes on petrol and diesel are more than their basic rates. The basic rate of petrol in Delhi was Rs 22.11 a litre on June 16.

Taxes on the fuel (both central excise and state levies) were Rs 50.69 a litre of which central taxes accounted for Rs 32.98. Similarly, the basic price of diesel was Rs 22.93 per litre, but total taxes levied on the fuel were Rs 49.43 per litre, with central taxes accounting for Rs 31.83.

Almost all states have raised the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel since mid-March. The Delhi government raised VAT on petrol and diesel to 30% on May 5. Consequently, retail prices of petrol in the state jumped by Rs 1.67 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre. Earlier, the state levies on petrol and diesel were 27% and 16.75%. Diesel in Delhi also attracts an additional Rs 250 per kilolitre air ambience charge.

