Cong prez poll: G-23 leaders Tewari, Chavan among 30 who back Mallikarjun Kharge. Check full list

Published on Sep 30, 2022 04:12 PM IST

Digvijaya Singh and Ashok Gehlot, who opted out of the race to become the next Congress president, have proposed the candidature of their colleague Mallikarjun Kharge in the party's presidential elections.

Congress leader and G-23 member Manish Tewari has proposed the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge in the party's presidential polls.
Congress leader and G-23 member Manish Tewari has proposed the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge in the party's presidential polls.(Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
By Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

As many as 30 Congress leaders - including some from the rebel G-23 group - have shown their support for their colleague Mallikarjun Kharge who filed his nomination for the party's forthcoming presidential elections on Friday. The candidature of the 80-year-old Dalit leader Kharge was announced after backing from backing from the Gandhis, according to some reports. He will be up against Congress MP and former union minister Shashi Tharoor and Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi when the elections are held next month.

In more drama ahead of the Congress presidential polls, Digvijaya Singh, who only announced Thursday about his decision to run for the top job, opted out of the race saying he cannot contest against Kharge. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had also pulled out after apologising to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for the mass rebellion of MLAs in his state.

Both the leaders have proposed the candidature of Kharge.

Tharoor and Kharge - two of the most prominent faces of the Congress party - held press briefings after they filed the nomination papers. However, there was a difference between the nature of the discussions the two contestants triggered. While Tharoor openly welcomed the news of Kharge contesting the polls, saying “many candidates are needed for the party's benefit”, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha refused to talk about the MP's candidature. Kharge thanked his party leaders supporting him in the Congress presidential polls, and said he is “fighting for a big change.”

Here's the list of Congress leaders who have proposed Kharge's candidature:

  1. AK Antony
  2. Ashok Gehlot
  3. Digvijaya Singh
  4. Ambika Soni
  5. Mukul Wasnik
  6. Anand Sharma
  7. Ajay Maken
  8. Bhupinder Hooda
  9. Tariq Anwar
  10. Abhishek Singhvi
  11. Salman Khurshid
  12. Akhilesh PD Singh
  13. Deepender S Hooda
  14. Narayanswamy
  15. Pramod Tiwari
  16. Vaithilingam
  17. PL Punia
  18. Avinash Pande
  19. Rajeev Shukla
  20. Syed Naseer Hussain
  21. Manish Tewari
  22. Raghuvir Singh Meena
  23. Dhiraj Prasad Sahu
  24. Prithviraj Chavan
  25. Kamleshwar Patel
  26. Tara Chand
  27. Moolchand Meena
  28. Dilip Gurjar
  29. Sanjay Kapoor
  30. Vinit Punia
Friday, September 30, 2022
