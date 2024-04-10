‘Cong, RJD blocked Ram temple construction’: Amit Shah slams opposition in Bihar

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, accusing both the INDIA alliance parties of appeasement.



“For 75 years, Congress and RJD stalled and blocked the construction of Ram temple. You made Modi ji the prime minister for the second time. He not only won the case, performed the bhumi pujan and installed Ram Lalla at the temple on January 22," the minister said at a rally in Bihar's Gaya. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Bihar's Gaya.(X/BJP)

"They (Congress and RJD) are indulging in politics of appeasement and that is the reason they are protesting the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir,” PTI quoted Shah as saying at a rally in Bihar's Gaya.



“The Congress should be ashamed. How many times will you break the nation? You divided the nation in 1947. But now Modi ji is governing the country. We will not let anyone break India,” Shah said.

Continuing his attack, Shah accused the Congress of creating a ‘north-south divide’ to break India.



"The Congress party is creating a north-south divide to break the nation which the NDA-led Central government and people of the country will not allow. Their leader Rahul Gandhi is maintaining a stoic silence on this,” the minister said.

“People of this country have now made up their mind to give a befitting reply to such divisive forces in the Lok Sabha polls and will ensure 400 plus seats for the NDA,” he added.

The minister appealed to the voters to elect NDA candidates in all 40 seats of Bihar. “In 2014, the people of Bihar gave us (BJP-led NDA) 31 out of the 40 seats. In 2019, they gave us 39 out of the 40 seats. This time, I request you to help the NDA win all the 40 seats,” he said.

Bihar will see polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)