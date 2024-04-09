‘INDI alliance abusing and threatening me’: PM Modi slams Opposition bloc in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition INDIA alliance, saying its leaders were abusing and threatening him to hinder the country's development.



"I say remove corruption, they say save the corrupt," the prime minister was quoted by PTI as saying during his rally in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat which will go to polls on April 19.



Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said that the grand old party formed the ‘INDI alliance’, but the member parties fight with each other while claiming to come together to stop him.



"But in reality, they do not want to stop Modi. Those in the INDI alliance want to stop the development of the country. That is why they are abusing and threatening me. I have left everything to dedicate myself to the mission of serving the country. For Modi, Bharat is my family. Those who have come into politics to fill their own coffers should not abuse me," he said.



"I say remove corruption, they say save the corrupt. The people of the alliance have this enmity towards me. I will expose the money from corruption that has gone into their coffers. This work will be done at a faster pace in the next five years," the prime minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on Tuesday.(BJP)

‘Note-counting machine gets tired counting money of dynastic parties’: Modi

"Hundreds of crores of rupees are openly available with the dynastic parties. Note-counting machine gets tired and breaks down when they count this money. But Congress people are openly and shamelessly holding rallies seeking to stop action and proceedings against corrupt people," Modi alleged.

"When Modi gives a guarantee of the country's security, they abuse me. When Modi fulfills the guarantee of abrogating Article 370 (which had granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir), they start talking in the language of Pakistan," the prime minister said, adding that he is a devotee of Lord Mahakal and not afraid of anyone.



"Modi bows either before Lord Mahakal or the public, and for the development of the country and its service, I have also learnt to tolerate abuse," he said.

While accusing the opposition of abusing him for carrying out the consecration of Ayodhya's Ram temple, Modi alleged that the Congress conspired to defeat Droupadi Murmu when she was set to become the first tribal woman president of India.



(With PTI inputs)