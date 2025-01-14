Cong spreading fake news to destabilise JD(S): HDK

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leadership has rejected speculation about potential defections of its MLAs to the Congress, terming such claims as “baseless”. Following a key meeting on Sunday, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy reassured party members of their stability amid rumours of defection allegedly orchestrated by Congress. (PTI)

Following a key meeting on Sunday, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy reassured party members of their stability amid rumours of defection allegedly orchestrated by Congress.

The rumours began after Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj from Channagiri constituency in Davangere suggested that 11 JD(S) MLAs might join Congress. With the JD(S) holding only 18 seats in the state assembly, such a move could significantly weaken the party.

Kumaraswamy dismissed the claims, accusing Congress of spreading misinformation to destabilise JD(S). “Some people in Congress are making baseless claims about our party. We know the tactics they used to win elections. These comments should not be taken seriously,” he stated.

Deve Gowda, the JD(S) national president, reiterated the party’s unity and resilience, emphasising the strong support for Kumaraswamy. “Congress may target us, but the JD(S) has a robust and loyal cadre that stands firmly behind Kumaraswamy,” he said. He also announced plans to tour various districts starting in March, with a focus on strengthening the party’s grassroots network and expanding its membership drive.

Kumaraswamy, who currently holds the dual role of Union minister and state party president, also said that the new leader would be chosen through a transparent election process.

“We will elect the state unit president through an election by April,” he stated. However, when asked about the controversy surrounding the removal of former state president CM Ibrahim, when Kumaraswamy took over without an election, he dismissed these concerns, stating that the upcoming election would be fair and aimed at fostering party unity.

Kumaraswamy also outlined plans for internal reforms, including membership drives, organisational elections, and preparations for upcoming district and taluk panchayat elections. He pledged to balance his Union ministerial duties with party responsibilities, dedicating time to party affairs and upcoming visits to Mandya and other key districts.

“Our focus will be on those who are truly dedicated to the party’s progress. I will also be more hands-on in organising activities,” he said, addressing concerns about a leadership vacuum in the state unit.

Deve Gowda took a strong stance against Congress, accusing the party of attempting to weaken Kumaraswamy and JD(S). “Their dream will never come true. Ours is a party of capable leaders and dedicated workers. It is impossible for others to destroy our party,” he asserted.

He also reaffirmed the party’s support for Kumaraswamy and said that “eliminating him is an impossible task” suggesting that Congress plans “cannot succeed.”

“The Congress believes that if they can finish Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) will collapse. But the reason they cannot succeed is simple--there are lakhs of party workers standing firmly behind Kumaraswamy. He is strong, and eliminating him is an impossible task.”

HT tried to get response from the Congress but no one responded.