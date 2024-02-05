‘Cong trying to launch same product’: PM Modi's veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi family, saying that the Congress is trying to relaunch ‘only one product’ again and again.



“Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai…(Congress' shop is on verge of closure in its attempt to launch same product again and again),” the prime minister said in his ‘Motion of Thanks’ reply to President's address in the Lok Sabha.



“Congress is trapped in 'cancel culture', it seeks to cancel every achievement and success of country,” Modi said.



During his address, the prime minister lashed out at the Congress on development. “We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress...it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then,” he said.



“India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent...They had even lost the ability to dream...It is Modi’s guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power,” Modi said.



In his last ‘Motion of Thanks' reply in the second term, PM Modi taunted the opposition, saying,"I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday(PTI)