Congress alleges attack on Jairam Ramesh's car by ‘unruly BJP crowd’ in Assam's Jumugurihat

The Congress on Sunday claimed that its vehicles were attacked and media persons accompanying the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' were "manhandled" by a "BJP crowd" in Assam's Sonitpur districts.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that his vehicle was attacked at Jumugurihat in Sunitpur by “an unruly BJP crowd” who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield.

“My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans,” Ramesh wrote on X. “But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away.”

Jairam also accused Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being behind the attack.

“This is undoubtedly the Assam CM Himanta Biswa's doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on,” he added.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the crowd attacked a party's cameraman and other members of the social media team, including 2 women, in Jumgurihat.

“These goons also tore the sticker of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the car of General Secretary Jairam Ramesh and threw water on it,” she wrote on X. She also accused the Assam CM of being behind the attack.

“Himanta, stop these fox-like maneuvers and let Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra continue - you and your goons cannot stop it,” she added.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh told PTI that they informed the police and the additional superintendent of police is at the location now.

"The camera, badge and other apparatus of a vlogger who has been covering the Yatra were snatched. Members of the social media team of the party were also manhandled", she said.

Further, Singh added that a BJP event was apparently happening in the area and some of the media persons had got off their vehicles to get some visuals.

"They created a very intimidating situation for us. They have refused to return the camera of the vlogger, claiming that it was not snatched," she added, according to PTI.