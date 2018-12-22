Congress appoints HK Patil as Karnataka campaign committee chairman

Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader H.K. Patil was appointed the Chairman of the Karnataka Campaign Committee on Saturday.

Patil, who thanked Congress and party chief Rahul Gandhi on Twitter for his appointment, will be replacing DK Shivkumar.

I am honoured by the role the @INCIndia has offered me to which I thank @RahulGandhi ji and the entire Congress party. I hereby promise to continue serving the party to the best of my abilities. @siddaramaiah @dineshgrao @eshwar_khandre pic.twitter.com/QntMBbbJ5I — HK Patil (@HKPatil1953) December 22, 2018

“Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the name of H.K. Patil, ex-Minister, as Chairman of the Campaign Committee for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, in place of D.K. Shivakumar, with immediate effect,” the All India Congress Committee said in a statement.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 14:10 IST