 Congress appoints HK Patil as Karnataka campaign committee chairman
Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader HK Patil was appointed the Chairman of the Karnataka Campaign Committee on Saturday.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2018 14:10 IST
Patil will replace DK Shivkumar.(HK Patil)

Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader H.K. Patil was appointed the Chairman of the Karnataka Campaign Committee on Saturday.

Patil, who thanked Congress and party chief Rahul Gandhi on Twitter for his appointment, will be replacing DK Shivkumar.

“Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the name of H.K. Patil, ex-Minister, as Chairman of the Campaign Committee for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, in place of D.K. Shivakumar, with immediate effect,” the All India Congress Committee said in a statement.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 14:10 IST

