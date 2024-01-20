"Congress can't do politics by objecting to Lord Ram," says VHP's Surender Jain

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Surender Jain hit out at Congress days after the party leaders declined an invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, stating, "they can't do politics by objecting" to Lord Ram. HT Image

Speaking with ANI, Jain said that the Congress has divided into two camps with respect to attending the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla Idol in Ayodhya.

"Congress has become divided into 2 groups now; one group is of those who know that they can't do politics by objecting to Lord Ram and the second group is of those who target minority votes...Therefore, they're in an illusion. They can't do politics by objecting to Lord Ram," Jain said.

Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lala at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

The decision to snub the invitation to the January 12 Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony by the opposing parties of the India bloc has triggered a political slugfest just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and a host of Congress bigwigs -- national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have already turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier in the month turned down the invitation saying he will visit the temple with his family at a later date.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)