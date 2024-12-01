Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at PM Narendra Modi and BJP: ‘They hate common man’

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they are leaving no stone unturned to break the unity of the country. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has taken a dig at the BJP on Sunday.(PTI)

Speaking at a public gathering in the national capital, Kharge said the BJP hates the common man of the country.

"They are leaving no stone unturned to break our unity. Fight between religions, between castes. They lift one caste up in a golden room, and put down another,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Kharge also said that PM Modi gives incentive to one caste of the Muslim community.

“They leave behind the common man because they hate them. Our fight is against this hatred. For that, political power is essential," Kharge added.

The Congress chief also invoked Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, saying that if he had not given the political power to the common people through the constitution, there wouldn't have been so many common people becoming MLAs, MPs, and IAS, IPS officers.

The Congress has repeatedly hit out at the BJP for being anti-people and anti-minorities, a charge the ruling party has repeatedly denied.

Remarks in the backdrop of Maharashtra drubbing

Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks come days after the Congress faced a drubbing in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning just 16 seats in the 288 member house. Its alliance partners Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party also did not fare well. They won 20 and 10 seats respectively.

The BJP led Mahayuti Alliance won a landslide, winning 233 seats in the elections held on November 20. The BJP on its own won 132 seats while the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena won 57 and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP won 41.

The next big test for Kharge’s Congress will be in New Delhi as the national capital goes to polls early next year. The party doesn't have any MLAs in the Delhi assembly currently.