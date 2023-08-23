Congress gave India Constitution, saved it for Modi to become PM, says Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for questioning his party’s contribution to India during its decades-long rule, saying it gave India a Constitution, saved it, and provided Narendra Modi a level playing field to become the Prime Minister. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar on Tuesday, Kharge said Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cannot do without abusing Congress. “They always ask Congress to account for its contribution.”

He said the Congress did something that is why Modi is the prime minister. “We have given the Constitution and saved it and democracy,” said Kharge. “Who were the freedom fighters?”

Kharge promised a caste census if the Congress is voted back to power in Madhya Pradesh and a university named after Saint Ravidas, a 16th-century mystic poet of the bhakti movement who opposed the caste system.

Kharge said Modi and Chouhan remember Ravidas only during elections. He said Modi laid the foundation for a Ravidas memorial in Sagar but a Ravidas temple was demolished with a bulldozer in August 2019 in Delhi. “They [BJP] remember reputed leaders such as Babasaheb [Ambedkar] and Ravidas for elections.”

Except for 18 months between 2018 and 2020, BJP has been in power in the state since 2003. Polls in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, accounting for roughly 15% of India’s population, are expected to set the tone for the 2024 national elections.

The Congress returned to power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 but lost it in March 2020 when 22 legislators quit the party and resigned from the state assembly. In May, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will form the next government in the state.

Kharge referred to threats to Constitution but said Indians will not allow them to do so. He referred to Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement asking Congress to give a “report card” of its over 50-year rule. Kharge said the BJP has been in power in the state for 18 years but it is still backward. “Modi ruled Gujarat for over 13 years and India for about 10 years. What did they do? Children are malnourished in Gujarat.”

He asked what Modi’s “disciple” Chauhan did in Madhya Pradesh. “If you cannot do anything, then you cannot point fingers at others.” Kharge referred to Congress’s loss of power in 2020 and added the BJP always disrespects the people’s mandate. “They [BJP] formed the government by giving money, issuing threats through ED [Enforcement Directorate], CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation], riots, and dividing people. There is an illegitimate and illegal government in Madhya Pradesh.”

He referred to the growing price rise and said tomato was sold at ₹15 per kg in 2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre. “Now it is ₹72. LPG cylinder rate increased by 166%. Pulses became costlier by 129%.”

He said the literacy rate before independence was 18.3%; it increased to 74% in 2013-14. “Infant mortality also decreased. Birth and death rates also decreased.”

He added that female literacy grew to 65%. “We have done all this. Still, you say what have we done? The work of these people is to tell lies and divide people.”

Kharge said the BJP could not protect a scheduled tribe person whom a “BJP man” urinated on in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi. Kharge asked to which party did the person who urinated on the face of the tribal man belong.

Kharge said they removed a “40% commission” government in Karnataka. He asked state Congress chief Kamal Nath to remove the “50% commission government” in Madhya Pradesh. “We do not believe in taking revenge but they are arresting our people and sending them to jail. When our government is formed in November, then they will also face difficulty. We are not going to be scared. Kamal Nath does what he says. That is why his name is Nath. Nath means a saint. You have to ensure this Nath’s win.”

He said the Congress government was formed in Madhya Pradesh after 18-year misrule. “Kamal Nath supported the poor farmers and loans of 2.7 million were waived off. He gave 27% reservation to OBC [other backward classes],” said Kharge.

Nath also attacked BJP leaders saying Cahuhan’s “machine of lies” will run at double speed but will be of no use. “By making announcements daily, they are trying to wash away the sins of 18 years. The public has recognised Shivraj’s drama. I told him that you go to Mumbai and act.”

