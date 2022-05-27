Home / India News / Congress considers Anand Sharma for Rajya Sabha berth from Rajasthan
Former Union minister and one of the leaders part of the G-23 grouping in the party, Anand Sharma is among those being actively considered for a Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan.
A former Union minister, Anand Sharma had served as deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha for a long time. (PTI)
Published on May 27, 2022 12:18 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will decide the final list of party nominees for the Upper House.

A former Union minister, Sharma had served as deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha for a long time. He was elected to the Upper House four times.

“Sharma might be considered for another term as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi wants an inclusive approach ahead of the key battle of 2024 polls,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

Sharma and former Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad – another G-23 leader – were included in the Political Affairs Group which the party had announced setting up during its Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) earlier this month.

The Group headed by Gandhi, will play an advisory role and assist the Congress president on various issues.

While former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who recently quit the party, had been a vocal opponent of the Congress leadership and even held a press conference to question its decision-making process, Sharma has always shown restraint in public and followed the party line.

A second senior party leader said both Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel have asked Gandhi to elect Rajya Sabha candidates from their states.

In Rajasthan, the Congress may field a minority face, the leader said on condition of anonymity.

