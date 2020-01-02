e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / India News / Congress distances itself from Tewari, Adhir’s CDS remarks

Congress distances itself from Tewari, Adhir’s CDS remarks

“Actions speak louder than words. The country will soon come to know how the CDS will work,” party spokesperson Sushmita Dev told reporters.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Commenting on it before that will not be right,” Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev told reporters.
"Commenting on it before that will not be right," Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev told reporters.
         

The Congress on Wednesday sought to distance itself from the remarks of party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manish Tewari on the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), saying it does not oppose any step taken by the government to strengthen the security of the country.

“Actions speak louder than words. The country will soon come to know how the CDS will work,” party spokesperson Sushmita Dev told reporters. “Commenting on it before that will not be right,” she said.

Dev refused to comment on the remarks of her party colleagues on the appointment of CDS.

“I would like to say that the decision of appointing CDS is of the government. We only expect that he fulfills his responsibilities as the CDS. Any step taken by the government to strengthen the security of the country, the Congress does not oppose that,” Dev said.

