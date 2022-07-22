'Congress doesn't have any agenda at hand': Rijiju after dig linked to PM, Nehru

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday pushed back against the Congress criticism amid a war of words over the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign that the government has launched to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to the people of India on Twitter: “This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag.”

In a series of tweets, he also mentioned India’s first prime minister - Jawaharlal Nehru: “Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru.”

“Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams," PM Modi tweeted.

But the posts evoked strong responses from the Congress’s Jairam Ramesh. “Hypocrisy Zindabad!” the Congress leader wrote on Twitter. “From someone who is destroying livelihoods of those who make national flags from Khadi, once described by Nehru as the livery of India's freedom,” he said in a thread of tirade.

Soon after came a pushback from BJP leaders. “The Congress does not have any agenda at hand… no agenda, no issue, no business in their hands. That's why they're raising irrelevant issues which are detrimental to the national interest,” he told news agency ANI. “Instead of playing a supporting role to do any honour to the country, they will always be dismissive of any attempts or steps to galvanise patriotism or nationalism in the country. Congress is completely bankrupt,” he added.

“People are welcoming 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign but it is sad that the opposition is opposing this. They are calling this positive campaign a forced patriotism. BJP govt talks about 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' but they talk and support 'Har Ghar Afzal',” BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said.

India will complete 75 years of independence next month, which is being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’.

(With inputs from ANI)

