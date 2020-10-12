e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress drops actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as party spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP today

Congress drops actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as party spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP today

The Tamil Nadu leader’s jump to the BJP may play a significant role in the state assembly elections slated for next year. Sundar has reportedly left for New Delhi; however, she did not make any statements before the media present at the airport.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 10:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
(@khushsundar/Twitter )
         

The Congress on Monday dropped actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as the party spokesperson. Sundar is likely to join BJP later in the day.

The Tamil Nadu leader’s jump to the BJP may play a significant role in the state assembly elections slated for next year. Sundar has reportedly left for New Delhi; however, she did not make any statements before the media present at the airport.

She has been associated with the Congress since 2014. Sundar was among the star campaigners who led the grand old party’s rallies during the Telangana assembly elections in 2018. She had then said that her party was the first to introduce the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament and the ruling NDA government has no will to get it cleared from Lok Sabha.

tags
top news
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
Delhi: Pollution levels likely to dip today, reach moderate level
Delhi: Pollution levels likely to dip today, reach moderate level
‘This one is an ageing team’: Fleming highlights problems plaguing CSK
‘This one is an ageing team’: Fleming highlights problems plaguing CSK
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In