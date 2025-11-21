Congress' Gaurav Gogoi takes pledge inspired by late singer Zubeen Garg to serve Assam

Inspired by the ideals and philosophy of the late Zubeen Garg, a beloved artist and son of Assam, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Friday took a solemn pledge to work for the welfare, unity, and progress of Assam and its people. Guwahati, Nov 01 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi speaks to the media, in Guwahati on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Pitamber Newar)

In a statement shared with X, Gogoi emphasised his commitment to becoming a guardian of Assam's soil, vowing to uphold the foundations of love, peace, and harmony in the state.

He highlighted that the pledge is motivated by the values that Garg championed throughout his life -- humanism, equality, and respect for all communities.

"We will become humanitarians, respecting all castes, religions, and communities," Gogoi said. "We will resist forces that seek to sow fear, doubt, hatred, and discrimination in Assamese society at every step." He added that the pledge involves standing fearlessly and raising one's voice against any power that threatens Assam's interests and its people, reinforcing a culture of accountability and courage.

Gogoi on Assam's environment

Gogoi also underscored environmental and social responsibility, pledging to protect Assam's trees, hills, rivers, ponds, and all forms of life. He emphasised the importance of supporting the poor, the oppressed, and the needy, asserting that societal welfare must be at the forefront of all efforts.

Furthermore, Gogoi highlighted the significance of preserving Assamese identity on the global stage, reflecting the principle of 'Unity in Diversity'. He stressed that while promoting development and cultural pride, Assam must serve as an example of harmony and inclusivity to the world.

The Congress leader called upon all citizens, especially the youth, to embrace these ideals, work collectively for the state's progress, and maintain Assam's cultural richness and integrity.

Gogoi's pledge reflects a deep commitment to the values and vision of Zubeen Garg, emphasising unity, environmental stewardship, social justice, and the preservation of Assamese heritage, aiming to inspire citizens to actively contribute to a prosperous, inclusive, and harmonious Assam.