40% commission row: Karnataka govt likely to order a judicial probe, says Congress

The Congress government in Karnataka is likely to order a judicial probe into the allegations of 40% commission paid on state contracts during the preceding Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party regime, Congress leaders said on Tuesday. The inquiry panel would be headed by retired high court judge, they said. The inquiry panel would be headed by retired high court judge, Congress leaders said. (ANI)

“We are delivering as we promised. Whether it is the Ganga Kalyana bore well scam, PSI recruitment scam, bitcoin scam or any other scam, we have set up special investigation teams depending on the nature of the scam,” said Priyank Kharge, IT and biotechnology minister.

“The 40% commission allegations were not made by the Congress,” said Kharge, who is also minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj. “They were made by the contractors.”

The government is thinking of some kind of probe, including forming a special investigation team, to probe the allegations, state law and parliamentary affairs minister H K Patil said. “After a decision in the cabinet, the order will be done. As of now, the government is thinking of enquiring. Such rampant things have happened. The government is thinking and it will take a decision,” Patil said.

The 40% commission row made headlines in April after the death by suicide of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil, who had accused BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission for a government project. However, a police investigation cleared Eshwarappa, who was charged with abetting the suicide.

D Kempanna, president of the Karnataka State Contractors Association, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, alleging that contractors had to shell out 40% commission for public projects, a charge which the Congress used as its key campaign issue to target the then incumbent BJP government. The BJP had dismissed the allegations.

The contractors’ association had alleged on several occasions that despite raising the issue several times and despite assurances by Bommai, no effective action was taken.

In August last year, the association, for the first time, named and accused the then state cabinet minister Munirathna of allegedly demanding bribes from contractors. Kempanna had said he would not share any evidence with anyone, as some contractors who have shared information were being harassed. He said he and his team were ready to prove the 40% corruption charge, provided that there is an independent judicial probe.

Last week, after a meeting with the association, chief minister Siddaramaiah promised the contractors that his government would initiate action to stop the “commission menace” and ensure that their interests are not harmed in any way.

