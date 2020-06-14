e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress hits out at govt, seeks cash transfers

Congress hits out at govt, seeks cash transfers

Former Union minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said even as the international crude prices are lowest in 15 years, oil prices are skyrocketing and the common people continue to suffer.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 05:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi has maintained that the government needs to offer cash transfers for the poor to tide over the Covid-19 crisis.
Rahul Gandhi has maintained that the government needs to offer cash transfers for the poor to tide over the Covid-19 crisis. (Vishal Sharma/HT File Photo)
         

The Congress on Saturday attacked the government and demanded lower fuel prices, injection of cash into the economy while questioning India’s China policy.

“If GOI [the government of India] doesn’t inject cash to start the economy now: 1. The poor will be decimated. 2. The middle class will become the new poor. 3. Crony capitalists will own the entire country,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. Gandhi has maintained that the government needs to offer cash transfers for the poor to tide over the Covid-19 crisis.

The Congress, which has been critical of the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus announced last month saying it was not enough, on Saturday pointed out the government has increased central excise duty on petrol and diesel by 258% and 819% since it came to power in May 2014.

Former Union minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said even as the international crude prices are lowest in 15 years, oil prices are skyrocketing and the common people continue to suffer. He pointed out over the past 11 months, the government has gained Rs 1.6 lakh crore. “Together with Rs 39,000 crore in annual revenues gained from the March 14 excise duty hike of Rs 3 per litre each on petrol and diesel, the government stands to gain as much as Rs 2 lakh crore,” Sibal said.

He said instead of passing the benefit of lower crude prices to the common people, oil prices have been increased for the seventh day on Saturday.

Another Congress leader, Ahmed Patel, questioned the government’s China policy in the wake of the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. “Since 1947, [Narendra] Modiji is the only Prime Minister who made 9 official visits to China...Despite numerous visits by the incumbent PM we have this situation,” he said.

tags
top news
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Rs 500 fine for flouting quarantine norms, not wearing mask in public
Rs 500 fine for flouting quarantine norms, not wearing mask in public
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In