Congress House panel members praise Delhi Police over handling of tractor rally

Two Opposition Congress members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday praised the Delhi Police’s handling of the violence that followed the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, two people aware of the matter said.

One of the persons said the panel chairperson, Anand Sharma, commended the police for “exemplary restraint”. Sharma said that they could have opened fire, but instead they chose not to, the person added. “The statement was made in solidarity with the Delhi Police officials who were doing their duty on Republic Day.”

The person added that Ravneet Bittu, a member of Parliament from Punjab, also praised the police.

Thousands of farmers drove tractors from the borders of Delhi into the city for the rally. Authorities say they defied police orders and arrived in the heart of Delhi. One of the farmers’ groups hoisted the Sikh religious flag atop the Red Fort from where the Prime Minister delivers the Independence Day speech. Riot police beat protestors with batons and fired tear gas to disperse mobs.

A second person familiar with the matter said that there was also a short discussion on police reforms.

The first person added that Sharma also had a word of caution for the law enforcement agencies. “Sharma said that agencies must uphold the rule of law and ensure citizens’ rights. Cybercrime evidence must withstand judicial scrutiny,” the person quoted Sharma as saying.

The persons said no particular case was referenced. But the Congress leader’s comments come as the government faces criticism over the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the editing of a social media toolkit on the farmers’ protests.