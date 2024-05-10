Congress in conspiracy to eliminate the Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims, says Narendra Modi

The Congress is engaged in a conspiracy to eliminate the Hindu faith, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a Lok Sabha an election rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for thre Lok Sabha elections, in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, on Friday.(PTI)

He accused the Congress of spreading lies regarding job reservations and the Constitution.

Raising the issue of religion-based quotas, he said such measures were against the intentions of the architect of the constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Providing quota benefits on basis of religion is against the very values and principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution, he said.

“The hidden agenda of the Congress is to rob you of your quota and give it to Muslims,” Modi told the crowd at the Lok Sabha election rally.

The Congress government in Karnataka included all Muslims in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category overnight and gave them reservation, he said.

He also said Congress never bothered about welfare of Adivasis.