 Congress in conspiracy to eliminate the Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims, says Narendra Modi
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Congress in conspiracy to eliminate the Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims, says Narendra Modi

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2024 12:38 PM IST

Narendra Modi accused the Congress of spreading lies regarding job reservations and the Constitution at a Lok Sabha election rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra

The Congress is engaged in a conspiracy to eliminate the Hindu faith, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a Lok Sabha an election rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for thre Lok Sabha elections, in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, on Friday.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for thre Lok Sabha elections, in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, on Friday.(PTI)

He accused the Congress of spreading lies regarding job reservations and the Constitution.

Raising the issue of religion-based quotas, he said such measures were against the intentions of the architect of the constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Providing quota benefits on basis of religion is against the very values and principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution, he said.

“The hidden agenda of the Congress is to rob you of your quota and give it to Muslims,” Modi told the crowd at the Lok Sabha election rally.

The Congress government in Karnataka included all Muslims in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category overnight and gave them reservation, he said.

He also said Congress never bothered about welfare of Adivasis.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Congress in conspiracy to eliminate the Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims, says Narendra Modi

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
