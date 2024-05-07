 Congress, INDIA parties committed to defend Constitution & democracy: Sonia Gandhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Congress, INDIA parties committed to defend Constitution & democracy: Sonia Gandhi

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2024 05:16 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi also raised questions on the ‘niyat’ (intention) and ‘niti’ (policy) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has urged people to reject the proponents of lies, hatred and vote for the Congress to secure a brighter future.

In a video message uploaded by the official X account of Congress, Gandhi asked voters to support the party. (Congress | Official X account)

In a video message uploaded by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Congress, Gandhi asked voters to support the party.

She also raised questions on the ‘niyat’ (intention) and ‘niti’ (policy) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“My dear brothers and sisters. Youth unemployment, crimes against women, and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities have reached unprecedented levels. These challenges stem from the ‘niyat’ and ‘niti’ of PM Modi and the BJP which aim for power rejecting inclusivity and dialogue”, she said.

While Gandhi is unlikely to participate in public rallies of Congress, a senior Congress leader aware of the details, added that she will do more such online campaigning.

Gandhi, who spearheaded the Congress campaign in 2004, also highlighted the contents of the Congress’ comprehensive manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ‘Nyay Patra’ which aims to unite the nation and work for the poor.

“The sight of our Constitution and democracy being under threat, our poor being left behind, and the fact that the fabric of our society is being torn apart fills me with anguish. Today, I ask for your support once again. Our ‘Nyay Patra’ and guarantees aim to unite our nation and work for the poor, youth, women, farmers, workers, and the disadvantaged communities of India”, she added.

Gandhi said both Congress and the INDIA bloc parties are committed to defend the Constitution.

“The Congress and the INDIA parties are committed to defend our Constitution and democracy. Reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for the Congress for a brighter and more equal future for all. Press the hand button and together, let us build a stronger, more united India with peace and harmony for all”, she said.

